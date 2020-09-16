After much discussion about what the upcoming college basketball season will look like, things are starting to take shape.
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to start the college basketball season on Nov. 25, but there are still a lot of questions about where teams will be playing, if there will be fans in attendance and how non-conference schedules will look.
NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt talked about the decision that was being discussed in a webinar last week.
“By Thanksgiving week, the date of Nov. 25, 76 percent of all Division I schools will have either finished their fall semester completely or released the general student body for in-person instruction,” Gavitt said in a statement.
Having no students on campuses at this time created what many people were calling the “golden window” where teams could compete in non-conference games with exposure to other students minimized.
The original start date for the West Virginia men’s basketball team was set for Nov. 10, when the Mountaineers were welcoming in Fairleigh Dickinson. The Mountaineers were scheduled to participate in four total games between Nov. 10 and Nov. 25, but they could be in jeopardy.
Originally, some key non-conference games for the Mountaineers included hosting Pittsburgh, traveling on the road to take on Georgetown in the Big East/Big 12 Battle and a trip to New York to take on Purdue. It has not yet been shared how the NCAA's announcement will change the WVU schedule.
Among those key dates, the Mountaineers were preparing to take part in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. The tournament is usually held in the Bahamas, but it needed to adapt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, it will now be held at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota.
Along with WVU, this year’s field most notably included Duke, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Creighton, among others.