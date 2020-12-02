No. 11 West Virginia struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the second half as it fell to No. 1 Gonzaga 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Mountaineers (3-1) began the game with a fantastic surge to lead 17-11 with 11:45 remaining in the opening half. Gonzaga (3-0) took the media timeout to regroup and fire back at the Mountaineers. The Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run to gain their first lead of the game as it took West Virginia over four minutes to end its scoring drought.
Following the scoring barrage by Gonzaga, WVU answered with a scoring run of its own to take control of the first half. A layup by Miles “Deuce” McBride kickstarted the Mountaineers onto a 16-4 run to lead by nine with under four minutes to play in the first half.
Gonzaga settled down and closed out the half outscoring West Virginia to trail by six at the break, 39-34.
In just the first half, sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe and junior forward Derek Culver both nearly had double-doubles. Tshiebwe led WVU with 10 points and eight rebounds while Culver had seven points and nine rebounds.
Gonzaga began the second half attacking the Mountaineers and gaining its largest lead at the time at 49-45. West Virginia, needing to rally, needed a spark. Gabe Osabuohien provided that as he scored an and-one layup to retake the lead for WVU. Osabuohien finished with a season-high 10 points off the bench.
Trailing by two with under seven minutes remaining, Gonzaga utilized its excellent shooting ability to take over. The Bulldogs quickly outscored the Mountaineers 13-4 in just two minutes to lead by seven and seal the game.
Gonzaga finished West Virginia at the free throw line and secured the victory, 87-82.
For the game, WVU shot 38% from field goal range and 29% from three-point range. Gonzaga shot 49% from field goal range and 25% from three-point range. The Bulldogs shot particularly well in the second half going 21-for-34 (62%) from the field.
Culver earned his second double-double of the 2020-21 season with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Three other Mountaineers scored in double-digits with Tshiebwe scoring 14 points to go along with nine rebounds, Sherman scored 12 points off the bench and McBride added 10 points.
Next, West Virginia will travel to Washington, D.C., to face the Georgetown Hoyas in the Big 12/Big East Challenge on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. on FS1.