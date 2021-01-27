No. 11 West Virginia will use its electrifying win on Monday night against Texas Tech to prepare itself for the Florida Gators on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
It took all 40 minutes against Texas Tech for West Virginia (11-4, 4-3 Big 12), but sophomore guard Miles McBride finished off the Red Raiders with a game-winning basket with five seconds remaining to lift the Mountaineers to an 88-87 victory.
WVU utilized its best shooting performance of the season when it finished the game shooting 58% from the field and 12-of-19 (63%) from behind the arc. However, it was a struggle for the Mountaineers at the free throw line and with turnovers as they shot 59% from the line and turned the ball over 12 times, compared to Texas Tech’s two.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins did not mince words following the win, saying that the Mountaineers nearly beat themselves with their inability to hit free throws.
“We finally made shots and we had opportunities,” Huggins said. “We missed free throws, we turned it over, we were our own worst enemy for the first 32 minutes, and then the ball started going in for us.”
The unequivocal leader on this WVU team is McBride. In 15 games, McBride is averaging 16 points per game, which places him at No. 5 in the Big 12 in scoring. McBride has also been hot from three-point range as he shot 4-of-7 (57%) against Kansas State and 3-of-4 (75%) against Texas Tech.
The Mountaineers also have a force inside with junior forward Derek Culver. The 6-foot-10 post player is averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game. However, Culver has struggled in the past two games for WVU as he has yet to crack double-digit rebounds.
The Florida Gators (8-4, 5-3 Big 12) have been one of the hottest teams in the SEC over the past two weeks, winning three of four before facing Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.
The leader for Florida was Keyontae Johnson before his season-ending heart issue caused him to collapse mid-game on Dec. 12 against Florida State. Johnson appeared in four games before the incident and is not expected to return to the court this season for the Gators.
Sophomore guard Tre Mann has taken over the leadership role on the court in Johnson’s absence. Through 12 games, Mann is averaging a team-leading 15 points per game. He also averages five rebounds and four assists per game.
Prior to Florida’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Mann had his best performance of the season with a career-high 24 points in 39 minutes of play against Georgia. He also finished with six rebounds and four assists and shot 8-of-10 at the free throw line in the 92-84 victory.
Florida is an exceptional shooting team as it averages an SEC-leading 48% field goal rate per game and an SEC-best 37% average from three-point range. The Mountaineers do have an advantage in one significant category and that is rebounding. West Virginia averages nearly 40 rebounds per game, while the Gators average 36 per game.
Tipoff is at 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on ESPN as fans are also expected in attendance for the first time this season.