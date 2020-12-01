No. 11 West Virginia will be looking to make a statement early in the 2020 season when it travels to Indianapolis to face No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic on Wednesday night.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins isn’t necessarily looking forward to contending with a high-scoring team like Gonzaga.
“Who said I look forward to it?” Huggins said on Monday in preparing for the Bulldogs. “They are very skilled, and I think that has been a trait of Gonzaga basketball for a lot of years. They pass it extremely well, they shoot it extremely well, they shoot as well as anyone we’ve played in a long time.”
The Mountaineers began their season with three impressive victories in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic against South Dakota State, VCU and Western Kentucky in the title game. Junior forward Derek Culver was the most impactful player for WVU as he earned tournament MVP.
For the tournament, Culver averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. In the semifinal game against VCU, Culver led WVU with 23 points and 15 rebounds. These performances earned Culver Big 12 Player of the Week as he was the first Mountaineer to earn the honor since 2016.
Sophomore guard Miles McBride started at the point guard position in all three matchups for West Virginia. Against South Dakota State, McBride scored a career-high 23 points in 36 minutes of playing time. For the tournament, McBride averaged 16 points per game.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs also got off to a fast start after they participated in the Fort Meyers Tip-off and collected wins against No. 6 Kansas and Auburn. In two games, senior Corey Kispert averages 24 points while shooting 44% from three-point range. Sophomore forward Drew Timme leads the Zags with 27 points per game and eight rebounds per game.
As a team, Gonzaga averages 96 points per game compared to West Virginia’s average of 76 points per game. The Bulldogs are shooting at an incredible rate of 59% from the field. In three games, WVU is shooting 41%.
This was a late addition to the 2020 schedule for West Virginia. Tennessee was originally scheduled to play Gonzaga, but COVID-19 issues forced the Volunteers to drop out. Huggins used some connections at ESPN to get the chance to face the No. 1 team in the country.
“You ever been in South Dakota in a bubble?” Huggins joked. “You get bored. We were sitting there watching basketball, and it came across the ticker that Tennessee had an outbreak, so they canceled, and they (Gonzaga) needed a game. I’ve been doing this a long time; I have some very dear friends at ESPN. I thought, 'What the heck, let's go play Gonzaga.’”
The last time these two teams met, it was in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga advanced to the Elite Eight following a 61-58 victory over West Virginia.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will broadcast on ESPN.