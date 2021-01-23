No. 14 West Virginia certainly didn’t look like it hadn’t played a game in two weeks on Saturday afternoon, as it cruised to a 69-47 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas.
There was concern surrounding West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12) entering the weekend after its two-week postponement due to COVID-19 issues within the WVU program. Those concerns were quickly put to bed in the opening minutes of the first half on Saturday.
West Virginia quickly jumped on the Wildcats and led 21-4 with under 10 minutes remaining in the first half. The Mountaineers slowed down after the fast start and finished the first half in control by 14 points at 31-17 at halftime.
Looking to secure the victory early in the second half, WVU was quickly rattled by a Kansas State rally. In the first five minutes, the Wildcats outscored the Mountaineers by six to cut the West Virginia lead to eight.
West Virginia never allowed Kansas State (5-11, 1-7 Big 12) to get any closer as it continued to utilize the bountiful Wildcat turnovers. On the afternoon, Kansas State turned the ball over 28 times, which West Virginia converted into 26 points on the offensive end.
The Mountaineers capitalized the victory with a 13-5 scoring run to gain their largest lead of the game at 22 points and secure the win, 69-47.
It was a sluggish performance from junior forward Derek Culver that ended in him fouling out. For the day, Culver had eight points on 2-for-8 shooting and had only four rebounds. Miles McBride led the team with 18 points after shooting 4-for-7 from three-point range.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Bridges had a tremendous performance with 12 points in 16 minutes of play. Taz Sherman added 10 points in his first start of the season.
West Virginia shot the ball well at 22-for-50 (44%) from field goal range and 8-for-20 (40%) from behind the arc. The Mountaineers were outrebounded by Kansas State 37-to-24.
West Virginia returns home to face Texas Tech on Monday night. Tip-off will be at 9 p.m. on ESPN.