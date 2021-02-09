On Tuesday, No. 14 West Virginia took on No. 7 Texas Tech for the second time this season. This time the Mountaineers came away with an 82-71 victory led by Sean McNeil and his career-high 26 points.
The last time these two teams played each other, the game came down to a last-second shot from Miles McBride. This time, the Mountaineers (14-5, 7-4 Big 12) were able to seal the win at the free-throw line, making five of their last six from the stripe.
The Mountaineers started the game hitting their first five shots and taking a 13-6 lead before the first miss. After their hot 13-6 start, WVU built its lead up to 18-10. Then Texas Tech (14-6, 6-4 Big 12) went on a 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 19-18.
The teams began trading blows and keeping the game within a score for the next six minutes of play. With just under four minutes remaining in the first half, the Mountaineers hit back-to-back shots to take a six-point lead. WVU was able to hold onto that six-point lead for the remainder of the half.
To start the second half, the teams were trading buckets keeping the game at a six-point WVU lead. Then with 16 minutes left the Red Raiders went on a run that brought it to a two-point game. After ten minutes, the game was tied up at 60 apiece.
It was a three-point game with just 80 seconds remaining in the game when the Mountaineers began a 6-0 run with all six coming from the free-throw line. During that stretch, Texas Tech junior Mac McClung fouled out with 17 points.
Near the end of the game, each team was dealing with foul trouble, Texas Tech had two players foul out, McClung and Marcus Silva-Santos. The Mountaineers also lost Gabe Osabouhein to fouls and Derek Culver was given his fourth foul with 15 minutes remaining in the game. Although Culver did not play much in the second half due to foul trouble, the junior forward was able to avoid picking up his fifth.
The Red Raiders were still within two possessions with 25 seconds remaining. Then following a foul called on Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar, head coach Chris Beard was given a technical foul and was ejected. After the ejection, West Virginia went on a 5-0 run to end the game.
McNeil was lights out in the first half shooting 6-of-8 including 3-of-5 from three-point range good for 15 first-half points. While McBride had just two first-half points. In the second half, the duo combined for 29 points.
On Saturday, the Mountaineers will host No. 12 Oklahoma, the game will start at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.