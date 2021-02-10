The No. 14 West Virginia men’s basketball team is currently on a three-game win streak with back-to-back wins over Top 25 opponents as it is set to face No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday in Morgantown.
West Virginia (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) had an impressive showing on Tuesday night as it completed the season sweep against the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders with an 82-71 victory in Lubbock, Texas. The Mountaineers were without their red-hot shooting guard Taz Sherman but did not suffer as they relied on Sean McNeil in his first start since Jan. 9.
McNeil led all scorers with a career-high 26 points after shooting 5-of-7 from three-point range. In the prior two games against Kansas and Iowa State, McNeil combined for 16 points and was just 4-of-11 from behind the arc.
For the year, WVU is shooting 71% from the free throw line, which places it fifth in the Big 12. Against Texas Tech, the Mountaineers finished the game shooting 29-of-39 (74%) from the free throw line compared to the Red Raiders who shot 14-of-20 (70%).
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins utilized his bench players throughout the game as he relied on players to “do what they can do.”
“I’m just trying to win, man,” Huggins said. “I’m trying to put the best people we have available out there to do what they can do. We need them all to guard, but we need them all to do what they can do. We’ll keep putting them out there as long as they produce.”
The Oklahoma Sooners (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) were the hottest team in the Big 12 at the beginning of February after winning three-straight games against top 10 opponents. In their most recent game, the Sooners defeated Iowa State 79-72.
Against the Cyclones, Oklahoma couldn’t miss shooting the ball as it finished 29-of-53 (55%) from field goal range. On the season, OU is fourth in the Big 12 in points per game with 76. The Sooners also rank fourth in the conference in field goal percentage at 45% per game.
Senior guard Austin Reaves leads the Sooners as he averages 15.8 points per game, which places him seventh in the Big 12 in scoring right behind West Virginia’s Miles McBride, who averages 16.2 points per game. Over his past three appearances, Reaves is averaging 18 points per game.
West Virginia does hold a clear advantage in three-point shooting as it shoots 37% on the year from behind the arc. The Sooners rank ninth in the Big 12 as they shoot just 33% from three-point range.
Tipoff is at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ from the WVU Coliseum.