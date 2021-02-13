On Saturday, the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners 91-90 in double overtime.
For the second matchup between the two top-15 teams, 40 minutes was not enough. Two missed shots from Miles McBride at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime with a 72-72 tie.
To start the game, the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4 Big 12) had a clear game plan of feeding Derek Culver in the paint, the junior forward scored eight of the team’s first 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
In the last three matchups with Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12), Culver has combined for 11 points with his season-low coming earlier this year versus the Sooners. In this game, Culver scored a career-high 29 points.
The Mountaineers were held to 1-of-9 from three-point range in the first half with the only made three coming from a last-second half court heave from McBride. The last-second bucket brought the game to a 31-31 tie at the half.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half, the teams were trading shot for shot. Then the Sooners went on a run to take the largest lead of the afternoon for either team with the score at 66-57.
Down nine late in the second half, WVU needed a spark and Sean McNeil filled provided that. The junior guard scored 13 straight points for the Mountaineers including three straight three-point shots. At the end of his run, the game was tied 70-70.
With 2:10 remaining in the game, two made free throws from McBride gave West Virginia its first lead since early in the second half.
Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson made a layup with 21 seconds remaining in the game to tie the game up.
With 20 seconds and the ball, West Virginia had a chance to win the game in regulation, but McBride missed a jumper with 11 seconds left. The sophomore guard got his own rebound and put up another attempt but with similar results as the first attempt.
In the first overtime period, each team scored just seven points. With two seconds left in the first overtime period, Austin Reaves attempted a three-point shot but following the miss, the game was sent into a second overtime.
The second overtime period started with an Elijah Harkless three-point play. Two minutes later the game was tied once again. Then Harkless picked up his fifth and final foul and West Virginia took a one-point lead after Culver made one of his free throw attempts.
The game continued to go back and forth as the teams swapped one-point leads for the next two minutes. With 40 seconds remaining, McBride made a jump shot to give West Virginia a 90-89 lead and a chance to finish the game with the ball. Following McBride’s bucket, Reaves took just 12 seconds off the clock and made a jumper of his own to take the lead back.
Culver attempted a shot with eight seconds remaining but was blocked by Gibson. On the ensuing inbounds play, Gabe Osabuohien forced a tie up and got the ball back for West Virginia.
The first inbounds pass was knocked out of bounds by Oklahoma, the second inbounds pass was to Culver low in the paint. Culver missed his attempt, Jalen Bridges got the rebound but missed the tip in as time expired.
The Mountaineers will have a week off before they travel to No. 13 Texas on Feb. 20. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.