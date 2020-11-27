No. 15 West Virginia needed a late second half surge to get past the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic title game, 70-64, on Friday afternoon.
As expected, this game was a dogfight from start to finish with Western Kentucky (2-1) working the ball inside on West Virginia (3-0). Sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe struggled early with fouls as he picked up two and earned a spot on the bench less than four minutes into the game.
The Mountaineers and Hilltoppers traded baskets with neither team establishing a rhythm in order to pull away. With the foul trouble on Tshiebwe, Gabe Osabuohien stepped in and scored six first half points for WVU.
Western Kentucky closed out the first half outscoring the Mountaineers 16-11 in the final eight minutes to lead at the break, 36-33. For West Virginia, the second half began in the worst way possible.
After junior forward Derek Culver knocked down a jumper to cut the deficit to one, Western Kentucky took control. WKU went on a 9-0 run to hold the largest lead of the game by either team at the time at 10 with 15:37 remaining in the game. Culver scored another basket to end the four minute scoring drought for West Virginia.
Things began to look very bleak when the Hilltoppers held a nine point lead with less than 14 minutes remaining. With their backs against the wall, the Mountaineers showed their true colors. Starting with a basket from Miles McBride, WVU went on an 18-2 run to lead by seven points at the 6:13 mark.
Western Kentucky made things interesting when it cut its deficit to only four in the final minute. West Virginia found a way to finish the game with McBride and Sean McNeil both hitting free throws to seal the victory.
Culver led the Mountaineers with 15 points after shooting 7-for-12 from the floor. Taz Sherman added 12 points off the bench with a 2-for-3 shooting performance from three-point range. In significant playing time off the bench, Osabuohien shined. The senior forward finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
As a team, West Virginia shot 25-for-57 (44%) from field goal range and 5-for-12 (42%) from behind the arc. The Mountaineers shot well from the free throw line, going 15-for-19 (79%).
Next, West Virginia will face No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 2. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and the game will broadcast on ESPN.