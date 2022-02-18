The West Virginia men's basketball team is returning to action this Saturday, hosting the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12), after a short lived win against Iowa State, has gone on another cold streak, dropping their last two games to Oklahoma State and Kansas State respectively.
The Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) on the other hand have been as hot as ever, taking a lopsided 76-62 victory over the Cowboys on Monday.
The one factor the Mountaineers do have in their favor is home-court advantage.
Since Kansas head coach Bill Self began coaching 19 years ago, he has a 3-6 record in Morgantown, with the last matchup at the WVU Coliseum resulting in a 91-79 victory for West Virginia.
However, this season Kansas has control over the Mountaineers, with their last matchup being a dominant 85-59 victory on Jan. 15 for the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas this season fields a group of star athletes like usual this season, including Wooden Award hopeful in guard Ochai Agbaji.
Agbaji leads the team and the conference with 19.9 points per game, while also adding on 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Agbaji also shoots 50.1% from the field, and also shoots an outstanding 43.5% from beyond the arc.
The second option for Kansas is all-around guard Christian Braun, who drops in 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3 assists and one steal per game.
Braun makes an impact on both sides of the court and is always dangerous down the stretch against West Virginia historically.
For West Virginia, they've been mixing up starting lineups recently, but the same stars bring in the scoring.
Guard Taz Sherman is still filling up the stat sheet, with 35 combined points in the last two matchups and a 18.6 points per game average on the year.
Sherman also contributes 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
West Virginia's second scorer is sharpshooter Sean McNeil, who chips in 13 points per game on a team-high 39.7% shooting from three-point range.
Forward Jalen Bridges also makes a big impact for the Mountaineers, adding on 9.2 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
For the Mountaineers to stay competitive and avoid a performance similar to Jan. 15, they'll need to focus in defensively on Kansas' high powered scorers and find their guards scoring opportunities as well.
Taking advantage of the rebounding battle and limiting the turnovers will also be key in front of the home fans.
The game is set to tip-off from the WVU Coliseum at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.