The West Virginia University men’s basketball team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday and fell short 76-77 to the Sooners.
The loss marks the fifth straight in Big 12 play for the Mountaineers as they remain winless in the conference.
Foul shots were the story for the day for the Mountaineers as they finished 8-16 from the line compared to Oklahoma’s 18-25. WVU has missed 56 free throws since the beginning of conference play, the most in the nation.
The Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) won the opening tipoff and took an early 7-2 lead. Kedrian Johnson’s three-pointer brought it within 5-7, but an 8-2 run by the Sooners made the score 15-9.
WVU (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) had success scoring inside in the first half. The Mountaineers scored 14 of their first 17 points in the paint.
The Sooners turned the ball over five times in five minutes with 8:40 left in the first half. The last one was a charge against Tanner Groves, a call that Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser was not happy about.
Moser received a technical foul for yelling at the officials after the charge, but Tre Mitchell missed both technical free throws.
WVU found even ground after a three-point shot with 6:?? Left in the first half by Joe Toussaint. The Mountaineers could not find a lead, as they found themselves tied at 22 and 25 as well.
The Sooners almost had their way at the end of the half, as the Mountaineers had the ball with 2.3 seconds left. Oklahoma forward Milo’s Uzan stole the inbounds pass and shot a three-pointer that came up just short.
Oklahoma took a 31-29 lead into the half. Uzan and senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners in scoring with seven apiece and Toussaint led the Mountaineers with 10 off of the bench.
The Mountaineers were 3-9 from three-point range in the first half, with two of those shots coming from Toussaint. Johnson connected on the other.
Bell tied the game at 33 with an inside score early in the second half. It did not last long, as Stevenson fouled Sherfield on a made three-pointer, resulting in a four-point play. It was Stevenson’s third foul and he went to the bench as a result.
The senior Groves twins of Oklahoma helped the Sooners to an eight-point lead, their largest of the game at that time. Jacob Groves threw down a dunk in transition that was quickly followed by back-to-back three-pointers by Tanner Groves to put the Sooners ahead 47-39.
Moser was not alone in receiving a technical foul on the day, as Huggins received one of his own for an altercation with a referee as well after a loose-ball foul on Mitchell. Mitchell received a technical later in the game as well.
WVU got hot at the right time, going 8-8 over 7:22 to bring the score to 61-66.
Stevenson received his fourth personal foul with 2:01 remaining on a blocking foul right at the end of the shot clock. He caught a break, as Uzan went 0-2 from the line and the score remained 69-70.
Mitchell was immediately fouled on a shot on the other end and went 1-2 from the line to tie it at 70. The Mountaineers forced a turnover and Toussaint went to the line for two shots with a chance to give his team the first lead of the day. Toussaint missed both, as Oklahoma took over with 55 seconds left in a tie game.
WVU forced a miss but gave the ball right back to the Sooners with a turnover by Toussaint, who was trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. The following possession resulted in two made free throws for Jalen Hill.
After a timeout with 25 seconds left, Stevenson shot a contested fade-away three-pointer with 13 seconds on the clock, a decision Huggins was visibly upset with.
The Mountaineers tried to foul and make Oklahoma win the game from the line, which they did. A buzzer-beating three from Seth Wilson made the final score 76-77.
Sherfield led the Sooners in scoring with 22. The Mountaineers were led by Mitchell with 16.
The Mountaineers will take to the court again on Wednesday, Jan. 18, as they will host No. 17 TCU.