Fifth-year senior guard Omar Silverio will not be suiting up for the Mountaineers this winter. His waiver for eligibility was denied by the NCAA on Thursday, ending his collegiate basketball career, per a release from WVU Athletics.
“I know Omar is disappointed that he won’t be able to compete this season as a Mountaineer and that his collegiate career is over,” Interim Head Coach Josh Eilert said in the release. “He is a wonderful person, and I know he will be successful in whatever career path he chooses. All of us enjoyed our time with him, and we wish him well.”
Silverio last played at Hofstra in the 2021-22 season. He played in all 32 games with 11 starts, tallying 10.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-3-inch guard announced his commitment to WVU on March 2, 2023.