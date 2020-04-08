West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe announced Wednesday that he has entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Tshiebwe thanked the “WVU community, the coaching staff, and my teammates.”
🙏🏾💙💛 pic.twitter.com/MWU0BUcCYA— Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) April 8, 2020
As a freshman this past season, Tshiebwe led the team in scoring (11.2 points per game) and rebounding (9.3 per game).
As he has not signed with an agent, it is possible that Tshiebwe could return to WVU and continue his collegiate playing career.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25.