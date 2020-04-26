Oscar Tshiebwe, who entered his name into the NBA Draft earlier this month, announced Sunday that he was officially returning to West Virginia for his sophomore season.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Tshiebwe said that due to the "uncertainty of individual workouts or having a combine, I do not believe it is in my best interest to enter the 2020 NBA Draft."
This is my next chapter and I leave everything in God's hands🙏🏾 I do this for the mountaineers💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Py5YHHZvXD— Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) April 26, 2020
During his freshman season, Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.