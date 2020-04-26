Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

Forward Oscar Tshiebwe goes through pregame warm-ups prior to taking on Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2020.

Forward Oscar Tshiebwe goes through pregame warm-ups prior to taking on Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2020.

 Photo by Corbin Mills

Oscar Tshiebwe, who entered his name into the NBA Draft earlier this month, announced Sunday that he was officially returning to West Virginia for his sophomore season.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Tshiebwe said that due to the "uncertainty of individual workouts or having a combine, I do not believe it is in my best interest to enter the 2020 NBA Draft."

During his freshman season, Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Tags

Sports Editor

Jared Serre is a sophomore journalism major from Mayfield, Ohio. He started with The DA as a reporter with the sports and news desks, eventually working his way to Sports Editor in April 2019.