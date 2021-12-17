Former West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has made some significant claims about head coach Bob Huggins in a recent Athletic article.
It was clear that things did not end on the best of terms last December between Tshiebwe and the West Virginia basketball program. After just 10 games in the 2020-21 season, Tshiebwe unexpectedly left the team.
Not long after departing Morgantown, it was announced that he would be transferring to Kentucky to play under John Calipari. Talking with the Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, Tshiebwe said that Huggins made threats on Tshiebwe’s basketball career when he decided to leave WVU.
“When there’s something in your heart that you’re holding and you can’t let it go,” Tshiebwe told the Athletic. “I did not want to put that (West Virginia) jersey on. God heard my cry for help and he said, get your stuff. It was a tough decision to leave. People say, ‘You’re ruining your life.’ People say, ‘If you make that decision, you’re done.’ Coach (Huggins) told me he was going to ruin my life if I did that.
He was going to say all these different things to NBA GMs so nobody would ever want me. He said a lot of negative things about me to coach Calipari. He said I got caught smoking weed. He said I got caught with a lot of different women. Crazy stuff I didn’t know about. I told coach Calipari, ‘If you believe those things, that means I cannot be at Kentucky. But you know me, you recruited me since high school, and I’ve been a faithful kid. I respect every human being.'”
Huggins said that none of the claims by Tshiebwe are true and that he was nothing but supportive when he was making the transition to UK.
“That’s absolutely not the truth,” Huggins said to the Athletic. “Some people came and got him and took him to Lexington, and to this day I don’t know who they are. I don’t really care who they are. But I never said any of that to Oscar. I’d never say anything even remotely like that. The kid’s having a great year.
Obviously, he and Cal are hitting it off. It’s all good. So, I don’t know why Oscar would ever bring up something that didn’t happen. Because the truth of the matter is there’s a whole lot of people who could get drug through the mud. He got what he wanted. I never tried to stop him. I never called him and said, ‘Hey, man, you’re making a mistake.’ None of that. Absolutely none of that. I did not speak to the kid. I can take a lie detector.”
In nine games with Kentucky, Tshiebwe is leading the team with 16 points and 14 rebounds per game.