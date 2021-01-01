West Virginia sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe is stepping away from the West Virginia basketball program for personal reasons as announced on Friday.
“Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time,” Huggins said in a statement.
Tshiebwe has had an inconsistent start to his sophomore season after being named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team earlier this year. In 10 games, Tshiebwe is averaging 8.5 points and eight rebounds.
The Mountaineers return to the court on Saturday when they face the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma.