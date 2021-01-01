Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

Mar. 7, 2020 - Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe raises his hands high as Mountaineers storm the court against Baylor

 James Knable

West Virginia sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe is stepping away from the West Virginia basketball program for personal reasons as announced on Friday. 

“Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time,” Huggins said in a statement.

Tshiebwe has had an inconsistent start to his sophomore season after being named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team earlier this year. In 10 games, Tshiebwe is averaging 8.5 points and eight rebounds. 

The Mountaineers return to the court on Saturday when they face the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma. 

Asst Sports Editor

I am a junior journalism student from Grant, Alabama. I have been with the DA since January 2019 and I have covered multiple sports including, women's basketball, tennis, women's soccer, men's soccer, golf, swimming and diving, and football.