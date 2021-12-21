The WVU men’s basketball team will host the Youngstown State Penguins this Wednesday, December 22 at the Morgantown Coliseum as they aim to push their win streak to eight games.
The Mountaineers (10-1) will look to crack the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, as they are coming off of a strong defensive performance in Birmingham, Alabama last Saturday where they forced 15 turnovers in a 65-59 final over UAB.
For Youngstown State (7-3), they will look to keep a win streak of their own alive, as they have been victorious in five consecutive matches.
With the Penguins coming to town WVU hopes to put an end to their recent offensive slump. On the season they have shot 45% from the field and 30% from three-point range, while posting a lackluster free throw percentage of 60%.
Though Youngstown has gone through offensive woes of their own, having maintained a similar field goal average of 45% from the field and 33% from three-point range.
However the real discrepancy may come down to the free throw line, with the Penguins shooting over 15% higher from the charity stripe than the Mountaineers at 75% on the year.
WVU will also look to improve in the rebounding department, as they enter Wednesday’s matchup averaging just under 34 boards a game.
“We didn’t rebound the ball early,” head coach Bob Huggins said following the team's victory over UAB. “We haven’t rebounded the ball all year the way we need to rebound the ball to be a competitive team.”
With the offensive struggles the Mountaineers have had to put some stout defensive performances together en route to their 10-1 start, keeping opposing offenses just below 43% from the field.
One bright spot of the Mountaineers offense has been senior guard Taz Sherman, who’s 21.4 points per game are good for the second highest scoring average in the Big 12 this season.
Coach Huggins and the Mountaineers will also be tasked with facing off against a past WVU assistant for the second consecutive contest, with former coaching assistant Jerrod Calhoun stewarding Youngstown State following the Mountaineers victory over fellow WVU assistant alumni Andy Kennedy and UAB.
“Jerrod’s another one of my former assistants, so he knows the playbook too,” Huggins said of Calhoun on Saturday. “So we’ll have to do a pretty good job, they’re going to pack line everything and make everything hard, make us score over top of them.”
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Coliseum, and streaming will be available via ESPN+.