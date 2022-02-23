Forward Pauly Paulicap on the West Virginia men's basketball team is taking the new name, image, and likeness rules to full advantage, opening his own line of Caribbean food that is delivered from his very own kitchen.
With the new NIL rules being announced this season in college athletics, athletes are now able to make money off of their name and likeness, allowing athletes like Paulicap and other Mountaineers to benefit from their Division I stardom and use it to further their brand.
Paulicap has taken the most unique approach to the new rules, delivering his homemade food from his own kitchen in Morgantown, bringing you the meal right to your door. According to Ethan Bock of West Virginia Sports Now, Paulicap was timely and the prices were reasonable.
Had to try what Chef Pauly was cooking tonight. Yep, I’m going to live tweet this.@pauly33_ 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/305oAPQUQp— Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) February 11, 2022
Paulicap advertises his food and publishes his menu weekly on his new Instagram @chef.pauly. Paulicap posts a menu each week that features new entrée items, a couple of sides and a dessert.
Paulicap has different sizes for his meals as well, offering a small plate for $8, a medium plate for $14 and a large plate for $17, requiring that orders be over $10 for delivery to be available.
Some of the items featured on the menu for Feb. 15 includes Curry chicken and shrimp as the entrée, with brown rice, peas and steamed cabbage. All finished off with a dessert of fried oreos and carrot cake.
Paulicap has frequently been mentioned by teammates and head coach Bob Huggins as the team's premier cook, along with guard Taz Sherman also dabbling in the kitchen.
"He's supposed to rival Taz [Sherman] as the best cook on the team," Huggins said. "See that's something that people don't know."
Other athletes on the West Virginia basketball team have also taken advantage of the NIL rules, with forward Jalen Bridges partnering with three companies in just this season.
Bridges has cashed in with individual NIL deals, working with Doordash and Roger and Mazza's Pepperoni Rolls. A few athletes such as guards Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman also partnered with Bridges for Little General convenience stores.
Forward Isaiah Cottrell was another Mountaineer to get into the fold, making his own NIL agreement with Doordash as well.
Opportunities such as Paulicap's and other athletes on the WVU basketball team, weren't possible before the new rules and now college athletes have a chance to go further than their performance on the court or field. The possibilities for Pauly's Plates are endless, as well as the new chances for all college athletes.