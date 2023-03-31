After being denied eligibility for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, fifth-year senior guard Jose Perez will return to WVU for the coming season.
Perez made the announcement Friday in a video on Twitter.
Let’s clear the air 🤍 pic.twitter.com/to55t7VAF6— Jose Perez (@showout_zayy0) March 31, 2023
Next season will be his final year of eligibility.
Perez, a two-time transfer, entered the portal from Manhattan College in late October after head coach Joe Masiello was fired two weeks before the start of the season. He spent five days in the portal before committing to WVU.
In December, WVU appealed the NCAA’s decision to deny Perez immediate eligibility, but the waiver was denied.
WVU will be the fourth team Perez has played for as he played for Gardner-Webb and Marquette before transferring to Manhattan. Perez selected WVU over TCU, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Missouri and Louisville.