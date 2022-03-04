The WVU athletics department announced the 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the Mountaineers men's basketball team on Friday.
The non-conference slate includes seven home games, two neutral games, and one road game. West Virginia will open the regular season with a match against Mount St. Marys on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Coliseum.
Following that contest the Mountaineers will travel an hour north to face off against Pitt for the Backyard Brawl. That contest will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 and it will be the 189th meeting between the two teams in history, with WVU winning the last five.
After the rivalry game against Pitt, Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers will have a two-game homestead as they host Morehead State on Nov. 15 and Penn on Nov. 18.
On Thursday, Nov. 24 West Virginia will head to Portland, Ore. for the first game of a three-game set in the Phil Knight Legacy series. The opponents for those matches have yet to be determined.
Immediately following the Phil Knight Legacy matches, West Virginia will take the hardwood for the Big 12-Big East Battle on Sunday, Dec. 4. The opponent and location for that match is also undetermined.
The Mountaineers will get a lengthy homestead following the Big East matchup, with four straight non-conference games at the Coliseum.
The first of these home matchups will be on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when the Navy comes to Morgantown. That game will mark the first meeting between the two programs in 50 years.
Following the Navy's visit, UAB will face the Mountaineers at the Coliseum on Dec. 10. West Virginia will get an eight-game break from non-conference play after UAB's visit before Buffalo comes to town on Dec. 18.
The final match of the winter homestead will be on Thursday, Dec. 22, when the Mountaineers play host to Stony Brook. It will be the first basketball matchup between the two schools in history.
Huggins and WVU won't play another non-conference opponent until Saturday, Jan. 28 when they will compete in the annual Big 12-SEC Challenge at a location to be determined.
WVU will also play in one exhibition game, with the opponent and location for that game set to be announced in the summer.
As the Mountaineers continue to compete in perhaps the most competitive conference in college hoops, it will be vital for the squad to take advantage of their non-conference matchups if they hope to be a player in the Big 12 race next season.