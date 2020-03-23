The West Virginia men’s basketball team is slated to play eight of its 13 non-conference games during the 2020-21 season at home, athletic director Shane Lyons announced on Monday.
The Mountaineers will open up the season at home, taking on Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 10. Three days later, Pitt will travel to Morgantown to participate in the Backyard Brawl.
West Virginia will play in two more home games — Stony Brook (Nov. 17) and Bowling Green (Nov. 20) — before traveling to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving Break.
From Nov. 25-27, the Mountaineers will be a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis field, playing in three games. Other teams participating include Creighton, Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah and Wichita State.
On either Dec. 5 or 6, West Virginia will participate in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The opponent and location are to be determined.
The Mountaineers will return to the WVU Coliseum to take on Robert Morris on Dec. 9 before traveling to Brooklyn, New York, for a neutral-site bout against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 13.
On Dec. 22, the Youngstown State Penguins will come to Morgantown, soon followed up by Miami University on Dec. 29.
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge — WVU’s last non-conference game of the regular season — will take place Jan. 30. The opponent and location is to be determined.
“Obviously, the field in the Bahamas is loaded, then mix in Pitt, Purdue, the Big East Battle and the SEC Challenge,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “This is another challenging schedule for our guys, and a schedule that Mountaineer Nation will enjoy.”