In the early goings of this offseason, WVU's men's basketball squad has seen the departure of multiple key players. However it finally seems as though progress is being made on the recruiting trail, as three transfers have committed to joining the blue and gold.
Over the last week alone, Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers have swayed a trio of transferring players that may just play key roles in replacing the offensive production the squad has lost in recent months.
The three newest additions, two guards and a JUCO forward, averaged a combined 30.7 points per game last season.
Perhaps this newest crop of hoopers can fill the voids left behind by names like Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, who were responsible for a bulk of WVU’s scoring a season ago.
Erik Stevenson: Fifth-year Guard
Take Me Home… 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5qW05uckC2— Erik Stevenson (@ej_stevenson5) April 3, 2022
Stevenson comes from the South Carolina Gamecocks program with one remaining year of eligibility. The senior has averaged 9.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his collegiate career.
The Lacye, Wash. native spent his first two collegiate seasons representing the Wichita State Shockers, before transferring to the Washington Huskies. After a single season in Washington he made the decision to once again transfer, this time joining up with the Gamecocks.
Stevenson comes to the blue and gold fresh off of career highs in scoring (11.6 ppg), three-point percentage (33.3%), and free throw percentage (98.4%).
Mohamed Wague: JUCO Forward
MashaAllah 🤲🏽🤲🏽100% committed 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/Nalw2QpCv7— mohamed (@mohamed_wague12) April 11, 2022
This big man joins the Mountaineers basketball program after 35 games played with the Harcum College basketball squad. The forward had some strong averages during his time in JUCO, posting 14.8 points on a highly efficient 65.1% field goal percentage.
The 6-foot, 10-inch forward averaged 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. Wague is also a native of Bamako, Mali, which happens to be the hometown of another former WVU big; Sagaba Konate.
Joe Toussaint: Junior Guard
God’s Timing 🤞🏾 Morgantown we here !!110 % COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/cMfiYIWEAQ— Joe Toussaint (@jtoussaint_2) April 11, 2022
Toussaint comes to Morgantown after playing three seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He appeared in 91 contests with the program, in which time he put up a 4.8 scoring average on 40.4% shooting from the field.
The Bronx, New York native enters the West Virginia program looking to build off of career bests in free throw percentage (83.9%), assists (3.2) and steals (1.4). Toussaint joins the Mountaineers with two years of eligibility remaining on his ledger.