Following a brutal loss to the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday, head coach Bob Huggins had postseason aspirations on his mind as well as the offensive struggles this squad has experienced this season.
Saturday, WVU's offensive and shooting struggles reached a boiling point, with the Mountaineers finishing 19-of-68 (28%) from the field and 9-of-30 (30%) from beyond the arc.
Despite shooting poorly all across the floor, Huggins went back to the team's execution in the paint and how it hurt them down the stretch.
"It's hard to win when you don't make layups," Huggins said in his postgame interview. "It's hard to win when you have one-footer after one-footer after one-footer, and you don't make any of them."
"The reality is we're not good enough to make those kinds of mistakes. We're not, but we haven't make layups all year," Huggins said.
The paint performances have plagued the Mountaineers all season and it wasn't any different against the Jayhawks.
Kansas outrebounded the Mountaineers 49 to 32, and also nearly quadrupled West Virginia in points in the paint, 40 points to 12 points.
With the offensive struggles being the story of the night, Huggins was still assured in his postseason and NCAA tournament goals, even if it's an uphill battle.
"Contrary to popular belief, we're not out of it [NCAA Tournament]. We have to go take care of business," Huggins said. "There's still opportunity there. As long as there's opportunity, there's a chance to keep fighting. We're going to keep fighting."
Huggins and the Mountaineers will need to win a majority of their next games to feel comfortable about an NCAA tournament run, and against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday they may have a chance.
The game is set to tip off on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.