Coming into this season, the West Virginia men’s basketball team had a lot of uncertainty surrounding the program.
In the season prior, the Mountaineers were at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference, giving head coach Bob Huggins only his second losing season since joining the Big 12 in 2012. Huggins knew that things would have to be turned around quickly and promised that he would fix it.
To fix the offensive issues, Huggins went the junior college route, bringing in two top five scorers in Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. To help with defense and rebounding, he brought in McDonald’s All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien. Rounding out the recruiting class was a tenacious defender with a high offensive ceiling in Miles McBride.
With so many new players coming in after a tough year filled with youth the year before, many people were saying an NCAA Tournament bid of any kind would be a successful season to build off of.
Early on, there were signs of hope. Perhaps most notably was a 15-point victory on the road against Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, when Tshiebwe broke out for 20 points and 17 rebounds, as well as a 15-point rally in the first game of the Cancun Challenge against Northern Iowa led by McBride’s 18 points and a double-digit victory against Wichita State to win the tournament.
The Mountaineers were sitting at 10-1 before facing the second-rated team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Dec. 29. In a grind-it-out type game the Mountaineers prevailed, led by 21 points from McBride, boosting momentum heading into conference play.
In the month of January, the Mountaineers saw themselves as one of the best teams in the country when they played at home, but could not compete with teams they should beat when traveling on the road. By Feb. 5, WVU was sitting at 18-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12.
Then came the month of February, where the WVU offense was about as cold as the February weather. WVU would go on to drop six of their next seven games and suddenly looked like they could be limping into the postseason.
In the midst of losing, sophomore Jordan McCabe was not ready to give up on this team.
“One thing I do know about West Virginia and the teams that we’ve had in the past is you back them up against the wall, they’ll fight back and we’re not going to be any different than that,” McCabe said.
This would prove to be true, with WVU ending the season snapping the team's road losing streak by beating Iowa State, then coming home to play No. 4 Baylor and winning by 12 in the regular season finale. In two games, the season had completely turned around yet again, and the Mountaineers were preparing for a possible postseason run.
That run will forever be left in question, however, as WVU received the news just hours before playing Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship tournament that the rest of the season would be canceled due to concerns of COVID-19.
Now, many are looking forward to next season after a year showing many signs of potential and youthful enthusiasm. WVU lost three seniors in Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler, and Logan Routt, while sophomore Brandon Knapper entered the transfer portal.
Outside of those four, much of the team should be back, and many of them might have unfinished business on their mind heading into this extra-long offseason.