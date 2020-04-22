Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. leads a team huddle when facing off against Pitt at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15, 2019.

 Photo by James Knable

The West Virginia men's basketball team will travel to the nation's capital to take on Georgetown as part of the 2020 Big East/Big 12 Battle, according to CBSSports' Jon Rothstein.

The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. 

This will be the first matchup between the Mountaineers and the Hoyas since the 2013-14 season, when Georgetown emerged with a 77-65 win in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). 

The two teams have met for 52 total games, with Georgetown holding a slight 27-25 win advantage.

