The West Virginia men's basketball team will travel to the nation's capital to take on Georgetown as part of the 2020 Big East/Big 12 Battle, according to CBSSports' Jon Rothstein.
Sources: Matchups for the 2020 Big East-Big 12 Battle are set.Villanova at TexasCreighton at KansasBaylor at Seton HallProvidence at TCUSt. John’s at Texas TechOklahoma at XavierWest Virginia at GeorgetownOklahoma St at MarquetteDePaul at Iowa StKansas St at Butler— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 22, 2020
The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
This will be the first matchup between the Mountaineers and the Hoyas since the 2013-14 season, when Georgetown emerged with a 77-65 win in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).
The two teams have met for 52 total games, with Georgetown holding a slight 27-25 win advantage.