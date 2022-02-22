The West Virginia men's basketball team will continue its road trip as it travels to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday.
Since Jan. 11 against Oklahoma State, the Cyclones (18-9, 5-9 Big 12) are the Mountaineers' lone win, a dominating in 79-63 victory in Morgantown, W. Va for West Virginia (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) on Feb. 8.
Besides that victory, West Virginia is 1-11 in their last 12 games, with the most recent defeat coming in Fort Worth, Texas against the TCU Horned Frogs, 77-67.
Traveling to Iowa State is a chance for the Mountaineers to make a late season NCAA tournament push, but every game from here on out is a must-win to have a comfortable opportunity.
The Cyclones on the other hand, are comfortably in position to make an NCAA tournament appearance, with their most recent game being a lopsided 75-54 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.
Despite struggling in conference with only five wins so far, the Cyclones use a high-powered offense led by one of the Big 12's premier scorers in guard Izaiah Brockington.
Brockington averages 17.3 points per game to lead the Cyclones while also adding in 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game defensively.
Iowa State also relies on all-around guard Tyrese Hunter who fills up the stat sheets night in and night out.
Hunter averages 11 points per game while also chipping in 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Hunter will be someone the Mountaineers need to stop on both sides of the court.
West Virginia also has its own pair of high powered scorers of course, first led by guard Taz Sherman.
Coming off 23 points on 10-of-19 (52.6%) shooting against TCU Monday, Sherman has been pouring in the points to lead this Mountaineer squad and will continue to be West Virginia's number one option against the Cyclones.
Sherman averages 18.7 points per game as well as 3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Sherman will have his hands full on both sides of the court, matching up against Brockington.
Coming off an 0-of-5 game against TCU, the Mountaineers' second leading scorer guard Sean McNeil will be looking for a bounce back performance in Ames.
The sharpshooter averages 12.7 points on the season, shooting 38% from beyond arc.
Every game for the rest of this season is must-win for the Mountaineers, so getting McNeil and Sherman open looks consistently will be the key for West Virginia against a stingy Iowa State defense.
West Virginia also needs to stop the high-powered guard play from the Cyclones and maintain a paint presence throughout to come away with a victory.
The game is set to tip-off from Hilton Coliseum at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.