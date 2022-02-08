In a West Virginia men's basketball game against Iowa State on Tuesday night, former legendary North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams was seen courtside, wearing a WVU hoodie.
Roy Williams... 903 wins and a man of the people as he dons WVU gear at the Coliseum: pic.twitter.com/oE1miJ7St7— Joe Brocato (@joebrowvm) February 8, 2022
🐐 status… #HailWV pic.twitter.com/oBTZ7xtgna— WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 8, 2022
Williams was formerly the coach at North Carolina, leading them to become one of the most dominant college basketball programs of all time with 2,294 wins and seven national championships in its history.
Williams ranks fifth all time in wins with 903, and has cemented himself alongside WVU head coach Bob Huggins (913 wins) as two of the best coaches in college basketball history.
Huggins and Williams have been long-time close friends, competing against each other in wins as well as tournament appearances.
Former WVU guard Juwan Staten also spoke with Williams courtside on Tuesday, tweeting his experience.
Sitting court side talking basketball with legend Roy Williams.. I love my life— Juwan Staten Sr. (@JuwanStaten3) February 9, 2022