Huggins and Roy Williams

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and former North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talk courtside against Iowa State on Feb. 8, 2022 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va.

 By Gus Schlomer, Photo Editor

In a West Virginia men's basketball game against Iowa State on Tuesday night, former legendary North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams was seen courtside, wearing a WVU hoodie. 

Williams was formerly the coach at North Carolina, leading them to become one of the most dominant college basketball programs of all time with 2,294 wins and seven national championships in its history.

Williams ranks fifth all time in wins with 903, and has cemented himself alongside WVU head coach Bob Huggins (913 wins) as two of the best coaches in college basketball history.

Huggins and Williams have been long-time close friends, competing against each other in wins as well as tournament appearances.

Former WVU guard Juwan Staten also spoke with Williams courtside on Tuesday, tweeting his experience. 