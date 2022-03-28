Sean McNeil (22) celebrates a three-point shot as Pitt calls a time out in a win on Nov. 12, 2021 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va,.

Sean McNeil (22) celebrates a three-point shot as Pitt calls a time out in a win on Nov. 12, 2021 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va,. 

 By Gus Schlomer

West Virginia men's basketball sharpshooter Sean McNeil has made a decision on his future, entering his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

McNeil still has one year of eligibility remaining with the NCAA COVID-19 regulations, but has decided to use that last year of eligibility elsewhere.

McNeil made his announcement official via Twitter on Monday.

McNeil departs West Virginia averaging 10.1 points per game, 2 rebounds, and a 36.8% three-point percentage over his three-year WVU career.

In 2021, McNeil achieved the West Virginia school record for free throw percentage in a single season at 88.9% on the year.

McNeil previously attended Sinclair Community College before joining West Virginia in 2019. 