Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

West Virginia guards Sean McNeil (22) and Jordan McCabe (5) converse during West Virginia's game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 9, 2021.

West Virginia guards Sean McNeil (22) and Jordan McCabe (5) converse during West Virginia's game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 9, 2021. 

 Photo by Texas Tech Athletics Communications

West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil has announced on Saturday that he is withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and is returning to WVU for a third season  

In a Twitter post, McNeil stated that he received helpful feedback while going through the NBA Draft process, but will return to Morgantown. 

“The NBA Draft process and the feedback I received was extremely helpful,“ McNeil wrote. “I feel like I’ve grown more as a player and as a man. After analyzing the feedback and weighing my options, I have decided to return to West Virginia for one more season.” 

In two seasons with the Mountaineers, McNeil has averaged 8.9 points per game while shooting 37% from three-point range. In the 2020-21 season, McNeil established himself as a pivotal offensive player for WVU as he averaged 12.2 points per game and shot 39% from behind the arc.

McNeil started in all but six games for West Virginia and will be one of two (Jalen Bridges) returning players from the 2020-21 starting lineup. 

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a senior journalism student from Grant, Alabama. I have been with the DA since January 2019 and I have covered multiple sports including, women's basketball, tennis, women's soccer, men's soccer, golf, swimming and diving, and football.