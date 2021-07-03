West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil has announced on Saturday that he is withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and is returning to WVU for a third season
In a Twitter post, McNeil stated that he received helpful feedback while going through the NBA Draft process, but will return to Morgantown.
“The NBA Draft process and the feedback I received was extremely helpful,“ McNeil wrote. “I feel like I’ve grown more as a player and as a man. After analyzing the feedback and weighing my options, I have decided to return to West Virginia for one more season.”
In two seasons with the Mountaineers, McNeil has averaged 8.9 points per game while shooting 37% from three-point range. In the 2020-21 season, McNeil established himself as a pivotal offensive player for WVU as he averaged 12.2 points per game and shot 39% from behind the arc.
McNeil started in all but six games for West Virginia and will be one of two (Jalen Bridges) returning players from the 2020-21 starting lineup.