The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team will welcome the Auburn Tigers to Morgantown on Jan. 28 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This game will be just the second time the two teams have ever played in Morgantown.
The last Auburn played in Morgantown was on Dec. 29, 1984 at the WVU Colisuem. Auburn won a close game 59-58. The Mountaineers and Tigers have played four times in total: once in Auburn, Alabama, once in Hartford, Connecticut, and most recently in 2007 in Birmingham Alabama.
On Dec 5. 2007, 10,481 fans saw Auburn win 88-59 against the Mountaineers at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Guard Alex Ruoff led the Mountaineers in scoring with 28 points, and future NBA forward Joe Alexander had 17 points. The game also featured six players who would play on the 2010 Final Four team including Wellington Smith, Da’Sean Butler, Cam Thoroughman, Joe Mazzulla, John Flowers and Johnnie West.
Last season’s Auburn team was ranked No. 1 for part of the season, led by Jabari Smith, an All-American and projected possible first pick in the NBA Draft. The Tigers eventually recieved a No. 2 seed in the midwest region but were upset in the second round by the Miami Hurricanes.
The Mountaineers also fell short of expectations, not making the postseason after starting 11-1.
The game time and TV information is to be announced later on in the season.