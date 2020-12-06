Coming off a disappointing loss to the top ranked team in the nation on Wednesday, the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers traveled to Washington, D.C. and gained an 80-71 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday afternoon.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with the largest lead coming only 2:15 into the game when Georgetown (1-2) jumped out to a six-point lead at 8-2. WVU (4-1) responded with seven unanswered to take the lead by one. The rest of the half stayed withing four points with the Hoyas leading by two at the break, 34-32.
Georgetown got off to a good start in the second half, pushing the lead to five by the first media timeout. The lead grew to 50-44 with 13:33 left in the game before the Mountaineers amped up the intensity.
A three-point basket from sophomore Miles McBride then a nice dish from McBride to fellow sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe for a dunk forced a Georgetown timeout with the lead down to one. After three made free throws and then a soaring alley-oop slam from junior Emmitt Matthews Jr., things were looking good for WVU.
With 7:36 remaining, the game was still in doubt with Georgetown retaking the lead by two, but WVU went on a 16-4 run to pull away late.
McBride led the Mountaineers with 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. He shot 5-of-9 from the field including 2-of-3 from three and 5-of-7 from the free throw line.
Junior Derek Culver battled foul trouble for much of the game, but ended with 14 points and nine rebounds in only 18 minutes of play.
Through five games this season, Matthews has been up and down. Against Georgetown, he had his best game in the young season with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.
The Mountaineers shot 16-of-32 in the second half after they changed their offense from shooting jump shots to pounding the ball inside. They only shot the ball four times from behind the arc, nailing three of them.
For the game, WVU only turned the ball over five times compared to 15 for Georgetown. The Mountaineers also had 21 points off turnovers while the Hoyas had four.
After being away from Morgantown for the first five games of the year, the Mountaineers will make their home debut against Robert Morris on Wednesday. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.