With the conclusion of the Big 12 regular season, the seeding and matchups for this week’s Big 12 Championship have been set.
Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12) won the Big 12 regular-season championship and secured the No. 1 seed for the tournament. The Jayhawks are paced by the Big 12’s leading scorer, Devon Dotson, who averages 18.1 points per game and the Big 12’s leading rebounder, Udoka Azubuike, who averages 10.5 rebounds. KU’s only in-conference loss this season came at Baylor, 67-55.
Baylor (26-4, 15-3) earned the second seed in the tournament. The Bears lost three of their final five games to close the season. BU is led by Jared Butler, who averages 16 points while shooting 42.1% and 38.1% from three.
The Big 12 Championship will begin Wednesday with the first two, lower-seeded games.
The first game will be No. 8 Oklahoma State (17-14, 7-11) taking on No. 9 Iowa State (12-19, 5-13) at 7 p.m.
The Cowboys closed out their season by winning three-straight games. Senior forward Cameron McGriff is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. In OSU’s final three wins, McGriff averaged 17.3 points per game.
The Cyclones won only two of their final eight games after losing Tyrese Haliburton to a season-ending wrist injury on Feb. 10. Haliburton was averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists at the time of his injury. ISU’s next leading scorer is Rasir Bolton, who scores 14.7 points per game.
The Cyclones and Cowboys split this season, each winning at home. The winner of their game will play Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The second game on Wednesday will be No. 7 TCU (16-15, 7-11) vs No. 10 Kansas State (10-21, 3-15) at 9 p.m.
TCU lost three of its final four games, but upset then-No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 29. The Horned Frogs’ leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Bane is also the Big 12’s best three-point shooter, with a 44.1 shooting percentage from deep.
The Wildcats had lost 10 games in a row before defeating Iowa State in their regular-season finale. KSU’s three in conference wins came against Iowa State, West Virginia and Oklahoma. Xavier Sneed scored a game-high 31 points in the team’s victory over ISU. He averaged 14.4 points per game this season.
TCU swept the Wildcats, winning 59-57 in Manhattan and 68-57 in Fort Worth. The winner of TCU and K-State will play Baylor at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The early game Thursday will be No. 4 Texas (19-12, 9-9) against No. 5 Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9) at 12:30 p.m.
The Longhorns started 4-8 in conference, but finished the season winning five of their final six games to secure the four seed in the tournament. UT’s leading scorers are Matt Coleman III (12.7), Andrew Jones (11.5) and Courtney Ramey (10.9).
Texas Tech lost its final four games of the season, to Oklahoma, Texas, Baylor and Kansas. The Red Raiders are the best three-point shooting team in the Big 12, shooting 35.6%. They are lead on the perimeter by Jahmi’us Ramsey (42.6%) and Davide Moretti (38.3%).
The Red Raiders and Longhorns split this season, each winning on the road.
West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) secured the No. 6 seed by defeating Baylor Saturday and will play No. 3 Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9) in the late game Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.
The Mountaineers lost six of their final nine games but closed the season by defeating Iowa State and Baylor. WVU has the second-best field goal defense (39.1%) and the best three-point defense (28.8%). The Mountaineers are also the best rebounding team in the conference (40.5). WVU is led by big men Oscar Tshiebwe (11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds) and Derek Culver (10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds).
Oklahoma won three of its final four games, including a win over West Virginia in Morgantown. The Sooners are led by a big-three of Kristian Doolittle (15.8 points), Austin Reaves (14.7) and Brady Manek (14.4).
The Sooners swept WVU this season, defeating the Mountaineers 69-59 in Norman and 73-62 in Morgantown.
The semifinals will be at 7 and 8 p.m. on Friday, and the finals will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.