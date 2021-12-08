Behind 23 points from Taz Sherman, the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first top-25 win of the season in an upset over No. 15 Connecticut, 56-53.
West Virginia (8-1) was without its second-leading scorer for just one game as guard Sean McNeil made his return from a lower back injury. McNeil was quick to show his worth as he knocked down his first two shots to put WVU ahead, 4-1, in the early going.
McNeil’s season-high was 16 points and in the first half against Connecticut (8-2), he put up 13 points. He and Sherman combined for 26 of West Virginia’s 32 first half points.
Through the first four minutes of the game, the Mountaineers were on a roll, missing just two shots and leading, 9-5. However, UConn quickly responded with the longest scoring run by either team in first half — 7-0 — to take the lead at 12-9.
The Huskies’ scoring run set up a back-and-forth first half with the lead changing 10 times before the Mountaineers went up by four in the final minutes of the half.
Before heading to the locker room, the teams exchanged free throws and West Virginia led, 32-29, at the break.
The start of the second half was choppy with neither team taking control.
In the first eight minutes, West Virginia only scored six points and lost the lead with 11:45 left in the game after UConn hit back-to-back three pointers. Before the two makes, UConn had hit only one three pointer for the entire game.
Things began to take a turn for the worse for the Mountaineers as they faced their largest deficit of the game, down five with nine minutes to go. However, before the Huskies could close the lid on West Virginia’s upset hopes, the Mountaineers rallied.
WVU retook the lead with less than six minutes to play at 48-47, but back-to-back turnovers put UConn in front with four minutes left. West Virginia would not be deterred as it outscored UConn, 7-0, over a span of four minutes to lead by four with less than 30 seconds remaining.
After McNeil hit two free throws to put the Mountaineers ahead by four, UConn answered the call on the other end with a layup to cut the deficit to two with seven seconds to go. On the next WVU possession, McNeil was fouled and sent to the line to shoot two free throws.
McNeil hit one free throw to put WVU ahead by three and UConn’s R.J. Cole missed a three pointer to tie the game as West Virginia secured the win.
Sherman led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-17 (47%) shooting from the field. McNeil tied a season-high with 16 points, despite only scoring three points in the second half.
As a team, WVU shot 40% from field goal range and 37% from three-point range. In the second half, the Mountaineers managed to only shoot 1-of-6 (17%) in the second half.
West Virginia faces Kent State on Sunday at 4 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN2.