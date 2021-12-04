The West Virginia basketball team earned it fourth-straight win with an impressive performance over the Radford Highlanders, 67-51, on Saturday evening at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia (7-1) jumped out to an early lead in the first half and never slowed down after guard Taz Sherman scored 21 first half points.
The Mountaineers were dealt a blow before the game tipped off when it was announced that Sean McNeil would miss the game with a lower back injury. The specifics of his injury are unknown and his status was announced as day-to-day.
Even without McNeil’s presence on offense, WVU flourished. West Virginia maintained a double-digit lead for most of the first half and Sherman drained a three-point basket at he buzzer to head to the locker room up 42-24.
In the second half, Radford (4-5) was unable to right the ship as WVU continued to pull away. The Mountaineers increased their lead to as much as 27 early in the second half.
Sherman looked like he was going to tally another career-high, but he was substituted late in the game with 27 points.
In the final minutes, Radford cut into West Virginia’s lead, but never made a run. The Mountaineers closed out the game and secured the victory, 67-51.
West Virginia was facing a familiar opponent in Radford head coach Darris Nichols. Nichols played guard for the Mountaineers from 2004-08 under both John Beilein and Bob Huggins.
West Virginia returns to the court on Wednesday to face No. 17 UConn in the Big 12/Big East Challenge.