On Saturday, No. 17 West Virginia will host the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks for the teams' second matchup of the season. In the first meeting, the Jayhawks came away with a 79-65 victory over the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3 Big 12) have won three of their last four with the most recent victory coming against Iowa State on Tuesday. Against the Cyclones, Taz Sherman led all scorers with 18 points including his two free throws in the final seconds of the game to secure a 76-72 WVU win. Junior forward Derek Culver also had a great game for the Mountaineers, notching his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Jayhawks (12-6, 6-4 Big 12) are coming off of a 74-51 win over Kansas State. Kansas had three players score 15 or more points as David McCormack and Christian Braun led all scorers with 18 each, followed by Ochai Agbaji with 15 points. Kansas has struggled in its last few games going 2-4 in the last six.
The last time these two teams played, each team was ranked in the top 10 with identical records of 7-1, with each team’s loss against Gonzaga. The game came down to three-point shooting.
The Mountaineers shot 8-of-23 from behind the line. Junior guard Sean McNeil led the team with six made threes. Kansas dominated from three-point range, shooting 16-of-37 and was led by Braun with six threes.
Since their victory over the Mountaineers on Dec. 22, the Jayhawks have lost five games, and in those five losses Kansas has given up an average of 78.2 points.
West Virginia has lost two players, Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Cottrell, that played in the first matchup. Tshiebwe and Cottrell combined for just three points in that game and were largely a non-factor.
The biggest difference for the Mountaineers between the first game and now has been the emergence of Sherman. In the first game, the senior guard played just 14 minutes and scored only two points.
Since the departure of Tshiebwe and the injury to Cottrell, Sherman has seen a large increase in his minutes. In the last five games, Sherman has averaged nearly 29 minutes per game, with double-digit points in each of the five games. The junior college transfer has also started in four of those five games.
West Virginia struggled defensively in the first game giving up 79 points. That struggle has continued with WVU giving up more than 70 points in five of its last seven games since playing the Jayhawks.
The Mountaineers are 5-15 all-time against Kansas with the most recent win coming in Morgantown on Jan. 19, 2019. The unranked Mountaineers upset then-No. 7 Kansas, 65-64. Only two current Mountaineers played in that game with Culver scoring 11 points while Jordan McCabe had no points and a steal in five minutes of play.
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks will tip off Saturday at 2 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.