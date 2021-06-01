West Virginia senior guard Taz Sherman has announced that he will use the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to COVID-19 to return to West Virginia in 2021.
“We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season. Taz explored his options in a professional manner, while finishing his bachelor’s degree in May. Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season.”
Sherman has played two seasons for the Mountaineers and during the 2020-21 season, he broke out as a potent scorer, averaging 13.4 points per game. Sherman scored a career-high 26 points in an overtime loss against Baylor on March 2.
Along with Gabe Osabuohien, Sherman is the only other senior on the roster from the 2020-21 season as both will return for Huggins.
Right now, Sean McNeil and Miles McBride have not announced their future plans as both still have the option to return to school after entering their names in the 2021 NBA Draft.