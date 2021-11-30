The West Virginia basketball team is back on the hardwood on Tuesday to face the Bellarmine Knights.
West Virginia (5-1) was in a battle last week when it faced Eastern Kentucky in an 80-77 victory. The Mountaineers weren’t very sharp defensively as they allowed EKU to shoot 14-of-29 (48%) from three-point range and 27-of-55 (49%) from the floor.
Now, WVU hosts a Bellarmine (2-5) team that has been through quite a non-conference schedule already.
In just the first month of the season, Bellarmine has played then-No. 7 Purdue, then-No. 1 Gonzaga and then-No. 2 UCLA. The Knights lost all three games, but they played UCLA close in a 75-62 loss on Nov. 22.
Offensively, Bellarmine runs a unique system that relies on a lot of back cuts to the basket. Most of the time, Bellarmine hardly dribbles on a possession.
“It’s a lot like what we used to run a while ago with all the back cuts, back screens, curls and isolations,” head coach Bob Huggins said about the Knights’ offense. “… I think it requires having people who can pass the ball, which they do. It has to do with having patience and not getting ahead of yourself.”
After starting the season with five-straight losses, Bellarmine has won back-to-back games against Central Michigan and Franklin College.
The Knights are shooting 47% from field goal range and just 29% from behind the arc. Bellarmine also averages 13 turnovers a game and is being outrebounded on average by four rebounds per game.
Two players average double digits in scoring with guard Dylan Penn leading the way with 16 points per game. Guard CJ Fleming is averaging 10 points per game.
Even though Bellarmine’s offense doesn’t involve much dribbling, Huggins still said that when the opportunity is there, Bellarmine takes advantage and drives to the lane.
“No, they dribble,” Huggins said. “They want Penn to dribble it and create. If they get a straight line, they drive it. It’s more penetrate and pitch.”
Huggins was in the same situation as Bellarmine when constructing his non-conference schedule while at Akron. Huggins was interested in playing major teams, but still wanted to win.
“I wanted to win,” Huggins said. “We [Akron] played in a good league. Yeah, we wanted to play, but you kind of pick and choose people you think you have a chance [against].”
West Virginia tips off against Bellarmine at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The game will be on ESPN+.