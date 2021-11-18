The West Virginia men’s basketball team picked up its first win in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as it cruised past Elon, 87-68.
Taz Sherman’s career-high 27 led all scorers in the matchup while Sean McNeil added 16 of his own good for second. Torrence Watson was the leading scorer for Elon (2-2) with 15 points.
West Virginia (3-0) started the game strong as Kedrian Johnson stole the ball away from Elon then made a three-pointer on the other end. After Johnson’s opening three, the Mountaineers stayed on top for the remainder of the half.
With just under six minutes remaining in the first half, the Mountaineers held their largest lead of the half (15 points). The lead did not last long however as Elon went on a 10-2 run over the next three minutes.
As the teams walked off the court for the break, a scuffle broke out that resulted in technical fouls for Malik Curry and Elon’s Jerald Gillens-Butler.
In the first half, the Mountaineers forced 10 turnovers and scored 16 points off of the turnovers.
West Virginia held a seven-point lead at halftime but quickly turned that into a double-digit lead out of the break. Johnson and Sherman made quick back-to-back shots to give WVU an 11-point lead.
Although West Virginia did not build much off of the 11-point lead, the team remained ahead by double-digits until the end of the game.
The Mountaineers shot 52% from the field while holding Elon to just 36% shooting. To go along with the solid field goal percentage, West Virginia shot 38% from three-point range.
Defense turned to offense for West Virginia as the Mountaineers forced 17 turnovers and scored 26 points off of the Elon mistakes.
Next, West Virginia will face Marquette Friday at 7 p.m. in the tournament semifinal.