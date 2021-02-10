When Oscar Tshiebwe departed the West Virginia basketball program at the beginning of January, head coach Bob Huggins decided to make changes to his lineup.
The biggest change has been moving to a four-guard lineup with junior forward Derek Culver anchoring the Mountaineers inside the post. No one on the West Virginia roster has benefited more from these changes than senior guard Taz Sherman.
For the season, Sherman is averaging 13 points per game and is shooting 40% from three-point range. However, those numbers can be deceiving as over his past eight appearances, Sherman has been on a tear and has scored below 13 points only three times.
In his past eight appearances, Sherman has started five games and has averaged 16.2 points per game in that span. This includes a career-high 25 points — 4-of-7 from three-point range — in a win against then-No. 23 Kansas on Feb. 6.
“We’re sharing the ball, and everyone is getting good shots,” Sherman said following the win over Kansas. “One thing that we talked about was making sure that we were flowing in our offense. If someone has a better shot than you, swing it to them and the ball might come back to you eventually.”
Sherman has also shown improvement in his three-point shooting down the stretch of the season. In the first 10 games of the year, Sherman was a combined 12-of-33 (36%) from behind the arc. In his past eight performances, Sherman has been a combined 19-of-44 (43%) from three-point range.
Sherman’s three-point shooting ability hasn’t been the only facet of his game this year, as Huggins acknowledged his opportunities to drive to the paint.
“That’s what Taz did in junior college, he was a very good three-point shooter, but he also could play with his back to the basket,” Huggins said on Sherman’s performance against Kansas. “It’s a little unconventional, which makes it even better.”
Sherman also ranks second in the Big 12 in free throw percentage at 85% this season.
The 6-foot-4 guard has been a fixture in the WVU lineup since early January and he is showing his versatility on the court with players like sophomore guard Miles McBride. In the last eight games the duo has played together — Sherman missed WVU’s game against Texas Tech — they have become a formidable pair in the West Virginia backcourt.
In that span, Sherman and McBride have combined to average 33 points per game with McBride averaging nearly 17 points per game. Against Kansas while Sherman scored a career-high, McBride joined him with a career-high 31 points.
“We usually don’t have guards go whip us, and that’s what happened tonight with those two (Sherman and McBride),” Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said on Sherman and McBride’s performance. “Sherman had a big game, and we knew they were keys in this one.”