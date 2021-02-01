The No. 17 West Virginia men's basketball team is looking for a major bounce-back victory on Tuesday night against Iowa State following its upset loss against the Florida Gators in Morgantown over the weekend.
West Virginia (11-5, 4-3 Big 12) had to win its game against Florida to prepare itself for a very daunting six-game stretch that starts with Kansas on Saturday, but instead, the Mountaineers were inconsistent offensively and lacked defense throughout the game.
WVU had a very poor scoring performance against the Gators, shooting 40% from the floor and a woeful 29% from three-point range. Florida, on the other hand, couldn’t miss as it finished shooting 48% from the field and 47% from behind the arc.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins hasn’t been particularly pleased with the defensive efforts the Mountaineers have had in recent weeks, and he didn’t shy away from expressing his disappointment in his team on Saturday.
“We didn’t guard them (Florida) coming out of halftime,” Huggins said following the game. “We didn’t play with a lot of aggression. This was a hard game but we’re going to play hard games the rest of the way. We have guys that just didn’t respond to being hard today.”
Iowa State (2-9, 0-6 Big 12) has dealt with adversity throughout the year, which has included a lengthy COVID-19 pause. The Cyclones have played their last two games as scheduled, but before that, Iowa State had four straight games postponed due to COVID-19 and didn’t play for 16 days.
Iowa State recently faced Mississippi State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and never found itself in contention for the victory as the Bulldogs held a 16-point advantage by halftime. For the game, Iowa State shot 34% from the field and 4-of-24 (17%) from three-point range on its way to a 95-56 loss.
Iowa State ranks No. 6 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 45% per game. The Cyclones do suffer a disadvantage defensively as they rank No. 9 in the conference as opponents shoot 47% from the floor per game. Iowa State does rank No. 2 in the Big 12 in three-point defense as it allows opponents to shoot only 30% per game.
Junior guard Rasir Bolton leads Iowa State with 15 points per game. Bolton also averages five rebounds and four assists per game for the Cyclones.
In the first meeting between the Mountaineers and Cyclones on Dec. 18, West Virginia won a dogfight, 70-65, to begin Big 12 play undefeated.
In the matchup, West Virginia had its second worst shooting performance from behind the arc so far this season at 21%. The worst game for the Mountaineers was against Northeastern when they shot 2-of-21 (9.5%).
Junior forward Derek Culver did tally one of his eight double-doubles on the season against Iowa State when he scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Recently against Florida, Culver scored a career-high 28 points and also had 12 boards. The Mountaineers will look to rely on their premier forward in the matchup against Iowa State.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The game will be broadcasted through the Big 12 Now network on ESPN+.