The West Virginia men’s basketball team hosted the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in the WVU Coliseum on Saturday but wasn’t able to come away with a victory down the stretch, falling 71-58.
The Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) dominated in the paint and from the field on Saturday, elevating them to the victory. Kansas outrebounded the Mountaineers 49 to 32, and also turned the ball over 15 times compared to only five from West Virginia (14-12, 3-10 Big 12).
Kansas also shot significantly better from the field, shooting 25-of-52 (48%) compared to West Virginia’s 19-of-68 (28%) shooting, which ended up being the deciding factor down the stretch.
Both teams started off slow at the beginning, with turnovers coming from each squad to begin the game in front of a loud Morgantown atmosphere. Guard Taz Sherman quickly broke the tie with a strong layup. Kansas started 4-of-4 from the field early, taking a quick 9-6 advantage over the Mountaineers.
Guard Sean McNeil got the game tied up with a three-pointer, but a scoring drought hurt the Mountaineers in the middle of the first half. West Virginia in the first 10 minutes was 4-of-18 (22%) from the field, allowing Kansas to pull the lead out to 11.
Sherman put the Mountaineers back on the board with a strong layup, adding to his six-point total in the first half. Forward Jalen Bridges also added on a three-point jumper, pulling the Kansas lead within seven, 21-14.
Superstar Kansas guard Ochai Ogbaji heated up as the half progressed, dropping in 10 points total in the first period and helping the Jayhawks get out to another 11-point lead.
Bridges hit his second three of the night and the Mountaineers made a short 7-2 run as the first half finished, but Kansas kept its lead going into the break, up 33-27.
Bridges kept his smooth stroke into the second half, opening with a three-pointer to get to nine points on the day. Forward David McCormack made his own impact early in the half as well, scoring four straight points for the Jayhawks to give them their biggest lead of the game at 12.
A 10-0 run brought the crowd and the Mountaineers, right back into the game. McNeil was a big contributor in the run, scoring six points on two three pointers.
A couple of crucial turnovers and easy points on the other end, allowed Kansas to run out to a eight-point lead in the middle of the second period. McNeil brought West Virginia back within four, with four quick points coming on back-to-back possessions.
Down the stretch, Kansas began to extend its lead all the way out to 12 once again, but McNeil and the Mountaineers were able to close the gap to seven under three minutes.
Although West Virginia had opportunities to score as the game winded down, the Mountaineers couldn’t capitalize and contain Kansas’ offense.
McNeil finished as the leading scorer for the Mountaineers with 18 points, along with four rebounds.
Sherman was the second leading contributor with 16 points as well as three assists.
Agbaji eclipsed his 19.9 scoring average on the night, dropping 23 in the victory. McCormack also chipped in 19 points along with a game-high 11 rebounds.
West Virginia will head back on the road for its next game, facing the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN +.