The West Virginia men’s basketball team gained a crucial win in its bid to return to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers won a thrilling 80-77 game against the No. 15 Auburn Tigers at the WVU Coliseum, as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on the back of 31 points from Erik Stevenson.
Following WVU’s 77-61 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday night, the Mountaineers found themselves at No. 21 in the NET and back in many tournament projections, and a win over a top 15 team will only improve that.
The game started off with two consecutive baskets from center Jimmy Bell Jr, and the Mountaineers got out to a 12-3 lead to start the game.
Eventually, the lead grew to 23-12, as fifth-year senior shooting guard Erik Stevenson hit two audacious three-point attempts. It would continue as another one of those three-pointers from Stevenson put the Mountaineers up 34-19 with 4:39 left in the half.
Following a James Okonkwo and-one with seven seconds left, the Mountaineers took a 45-29 lead over the Tigers into the locker room.
Through one half, Stevenson was unquestionably the best Mountaineer, scoring 18 points on 6-9 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes, leading West Virginia in all four categories.
Stevenson shared the lead for rebounds with Bell Jr, who also scored the second-most points on the team in half, shooting 2-2 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line for eight points.
Fifth-year point guard Kedrian Johnson shared the lead for assists with Stevenson with three as well. Auburn guard Allen Flanigan led the Tigers with 10 points in the first half.
Auburn came back to start the second half, and by the first timeout, the score was 50-41 after a 2:02 scoring drought from WVU and a 12-5 run by Auburn. This didn’t stop Stevenson, who hit his fourth of five three-point attempts to put WVU up 55-43, scoring his 21st point under 25 minutes into the game.
While Auburn came within seven twice, Bell Jr. answered them twice, first with a put-back after a three-point attempt and then an and-one with 11:40 to go to put the Mountaineers up 60-50.
A 5-0 run by the Tigers in the next 70 seconds made it 60-55. James Okonkwo had an easy assist for a Joe Toussaint three-pointer off of an inadvertent Auburn pass to put WVU up eight.
Auburn immediately answered with a three-point shot of their own, which in turn was answered by Stevenson’s fifth three-pointer of the game and 24th point.
West Virginia held a 66-60 lead with 7:20 to go, which would remain the score for over a minute as James Okonkwo had a high-flying block to stop an Auburn basket, only for the Tigers to make it 66-63 following an and-one with 6:02 remaining in the game.
Auburn made it 66-65 with 5:02 left but failed to tie it up at 68-68 on an and-one with 3:59 to go. Stevenson made sure to punish them with his sixth three-pointer of the game with 3:38 left to make it 71-67. Stevenson scored a three-pointer again after a missed Tiger free throw, hitting his seventh of the game with 2:03 left to score 74-70.
An Auburn three-pointer with 32 seconds left made it 78-75, but the Tigers could not capitalize off of a steal.
Erik Stevenson headed to the free throw line up 79-77, hitting the first free throw but missing the second, and Auburn had the chance to tie the game up at 80-80 and force overtime. However, Joe Toussaint’s defense forced a bad shot, giving WVU an 80-77 win over the Tigers.
Stevenson was the star of the show for the Mountaineers, leading West Virginia with 31 points on 10-17 shooting, including a fantastic 7-10 on three-point attempts, and being second on the team in rebounds and assists with six and three respectively.
Behind Stevenson, there was no Mountaineer more impactful than Bell Jr. Bell scored 15 clutch points on 5-7 shooting while leading the team with seven rebounds and tied with Toussaint for the lead in steals with three. Johnson led the team with six assists. Auburn forward Jaylin Williams led the Tigers with 18 points.
Next, the Mountaineers will complete their season series with TCU on the road in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tip-off against the Horned Frogs at Schollmaier Arena is set for 9 p.m, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU.