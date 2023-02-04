The WVU men’s basketball team pummeled the Oklahoma Sooners, 93-61, at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday night.
West Virginia (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) and Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) have been considered bubble teams over the past few weeks by various media outlets’ tournament predictions, and tonight’s game certainly helped decide which team would take a step towards breaking their bubble.
West Virginia’s offense was firing on all cylinders at the start, getting to 21 points in less than six minutes.
WVU would, however, go through a scoring drought from the 12:12 mark to the 8:48 mark. Senior guard Joe Toussaint knocked down two free throws to end the snag. The Mountaineers would not make a field goal for 5:47.
Stevenson drained a floater to end the streak, making the score 29-23 West Virginia.
Fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson got the scoring under way for the Mountaineers, with an interior jumper. He would have a monster first half, knocking down two three-point jumpers within the first two minutes of play.
Stevenson would score eleven points in the first 3:44 of the half, and would finish the half with 23 points, 9-14 from the field, and 5-8 from three-point range. He also had four rebounds and a steal.
The halftime lead would be the largest lead of the game at the time, as WVU went into the locker room with a commanding 56-30 lead.
Kedrian Johnson had a solid first half scoring wise, with 13 points. The other two starters, senior Tre Mitchell and fifth-year Emmitt Matthews Jr. had two points each.
Sophomore guard Seth Wilson would add six points from the bench with two three-pointers.
For Oklahoma, senior guard Grant Sherfield led with 14 points, going 5-8 from the field and 4-5 from beyond the arc. He also had two rebounds.
The Sooners would get the scoring underway to start the second half, with two layups. Stevenson would hit a prayer of a shot at the shot-clock buzzer, a fadeaway jumper.
After Oklahoma scored the first four points, it went on a scoring drought, missing seven straight field goal attempts.
Stevenson continued his stellar shooting night, reaching the 30-point clip at the 16:04 mark of the second half. He also scored the first eight points of the second for WVU. He would finish with 34 points.
Oklahoma would go on a 9-0 run from the 14:39 mark to 13:11, cutting WVU’s lead from 29 to 20.
Later in the second half, WVU’s lead ballooned to 34 points, leading 80-46 with around 6:30 left to go.
The Mountaineers led in every offensive statistic, shooting 47% from the field, 41% from three-point range, and shooting 24-31 from the free throw line.
WVU’s win over the Sooners will help them in their quest to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament, giving themselves a third Big 12 win, and an empathic win over an OU team that defeated then-No. 2 Alabama soundly.
West Virginia will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against the Iowa State Cyclones. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.