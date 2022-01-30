The WVU men’s basketball team will have their work cut out for them on Monday, Jan. 31 when they travel to face the No. 4 Baylor Bears on the road for a Big 12 matchup.
The Mountaineers (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) are in the midst of their worst basketball this season. They have lost five straight, four of which came at the hands of Big 12 opponents.
In the team's most recent loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, West Virginia struggled to make stops early and limit personal fouls. After the loss coach Bob Huggins said he expects the team to bounce back.
“I’ve still got all the faith in the world that this team is going to get turned around,” Huggins said following the defeat. “We’re going to come out of it, I believe that with all my heart.”
The Mountaineers have a daunting task ahead of them if they hope to snap their skid against a stout Baylor Bears squad.
The fourth ranked Baylor Bears (18-4, 6-2 Big 12) enter Monday’s matchup coming off of just their fourth loss this season, after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, 87-78.
The last time these two teams faced each other the Bears had their way with WVU. Guard LJ Cryer and forward Matthew Mayer combined for 45 points to lift Baylor over the Mountaineers, 77-68 at the Coliseum on Jan. 18.
While the Mountaineers have struggled to find their footing recently, coach Huggins said he sees the challenge of facing Baylor as an opportunity for the team.
“I’m looking forward to playing Baylor in Waco, I think we’re coming,” he said. “I think we’re coming in the right direction. It’s an opportunity for us. We're going to play.”
Tip off is set for 9 p.m. at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN and streamed on WatchESPN.