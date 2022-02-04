The WVU men’s basketball team will look to put a stop to their six-game losing streak on Saturday, when they host the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders for another Big 12 showdown.
The Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) have had little success in conference play lately, losing their last five Big 12 matches after starting 2-1 in the division.
West Virginia will go into Saturday trying to build off the late success of their game at Baylor, where the team seemed to find a rhythm on the offensive end despite falling to the reigning champions, 81-77.
In the loss WVU shot 26-of-48 (54.2%) from the field and 11-of-27 (40.7%) from beyond the arc. The team’s best shooting percentages in any game during the losing streak.
Senior guard Taz Sherman had a career night as well, putting up a personal best 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from three-point range before leaving the game with a head injury late.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday where he confirmed that Sherman is currently in concussion protocol, making his availability for Saturday uncertain.
“He’s in concussion protocol, so I have no idea [what his status is],” Huggins said. ”He’s one of the best players in the league, so it’s going to affect us. I think our coaching staff and our team are more concerned about Taz and Taz’s welfare than we are about trying to rush him back here too soon.”
Sherman has been the Mountaineers leading scorer this season with 18.9 points per game.
With Sherman’s condition up in the air, the Mountaineers will have a tall task in attempting to replace his production on the offensive end. In the team’s six-game skid they are shooting a combined 131-of-337 (38.9%) from the field and 38-of-123 (30.9%) from three.
For the No. 14 Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3 Big 12), they enter Saturday’s contest fresh off a strong win against the No. 23 Texas Longhorns last Tuesday, Feb. 1.
In the win Texas Tech shot 21-of-54 (47.1%) from the field and 8-of-19 (42.1%) from three-point range.
The Mountaineers, who have struggled in conference competition this season, will need to continue the offensive efficiency they displayed against Baylor if they hope to stand a chance against the highly ranked Red Raiders squad.
Tip off is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Coliseum in Morgantown, and the game will be televised on ESPN.