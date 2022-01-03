Mountaineers forward Taj Thweatt will be entering the transfer portal and leaving WVU, according to reports from EerSports' Chris Anderson and ESPN that have been confirmed by the WVU Athletic Department.
Thweatt, a sophomore from Wildwood, New Jersey, has played in 12 collegiate games for the Mountaineers over two seasons. In those opportunities he has played 3.3 minutes per game, in which time he posted a 30% field goal percentage on 0.6 points per game.
This season Thweatt is averaging 1 point per game while shooting 33% from beyond the arc in just three games played.
Shortly following the report from EerSports, Thweatt took to social media with posts on his Instagram and Twitter accounts expressing excitement for his new opportunity.
OPPORTUNITY— Taj (@tajthweatt24) January 3, 2022