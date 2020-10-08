It’s the beginning of October, which means that basketball season is getting set to approach. Practices will officially begin on Oct. 15 to prepare for an out of the ordinary season.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday to talk about what his team has been going through since their season was cut short just before postseason play back in early March.
“It’s been rough for our guys,” Huggins said about trying to stay out of contact with people. “Our guys have handled it as well as they can possibly handle it.”
One thing that has been evident is the chemistry that this team seems to have on and off the court, and it’s something that has not gone unnoticed.
“Their attitudes are great,” Huggins said about his team’s mentality through preseason workouts. This group, I think, gets along better, roots for, pulls for each other as well as any group that we’ve had here in a long time, maybe since 2010.”
For this team’s roster, much of the guys from a 20-win team a year ago are returning, with the addition of three freshmen and a high scoring junior college transfer.
“I think we’re talented,” Huggins said. “We’ve got some guys who know how to play. A lot of those guys got a lot of experience a year ago. They don’t want to go through what they went through a year ago. I think we've got a chance."
Last year, WVU was one of the youngest teams in the entire country. Flash forward to this season, and the Mountaineers have a lot more upperclassmen to look to in tough situations.
Notable experience comes from seniors Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabouhien, after playing one season for WVU last year as transfers. Then, there are many impact juniors that will likely lead this team, such as Jordan McCabe, Derek Culver, Sean McNeil and Emmitt Matthew Jr.
“It’s great to see them work with the younger guys,” Huggins said about the veterans on the team. “We’ve got some talented younger guys. Emmitt Matthews has been terrific in trying to help.”
Among the new players coming in, true freshman Isaiah Cottrell has caught the attention of the coaches in practice for his versatility and length.
“He’s a very skilled guy,” Huggins said about Cottrell. “He passes it well. He shoots it well. He handles it probably better than most of our bigs.”
The Mountaineers also boast one of the most formidable frontcourts in college basketball when Culver and sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe take the floor together. Combined, they averaged over 20 points per game and ripped down almost 18 rebounds per game. This season, they need to be able to consistently make shots when they get close to the basket.
“They’ve got to score the ball,” Huggins said about Tshiebwe and Culver. “We’ve got to get them to finish inside. We’ve got to get them to have their head on the rim but it’s hard to score when you’ve never (had) to look at the rim.”
After a road win against Iowa State and a resounding win against one of the best teams in the country in the Baylor Bears, everyone was getting ready for postseason play and WVU looked to be hitting their stride before the pandemic wrecked the plans.
“They were really excited about playing in the conference tournament a year ago because we were kind of starting to ride a high,” Huggins reflected. “They’re excited. They’re looking forward to the NCAA tournament.”