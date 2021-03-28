West Virginia guard Taz Sherman announced via Twitter that he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft with an opportunity to return to WVU if he chooses.
In two years with the Mountaineers, Sherman started 10 games and averaged 9.1 points per game. In the 2020-21 season, Sherman was a an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as he averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 36% from three-point range.
Trench talk💙 pic.twitter.com/aeMinx2zBm— TAZ1️⃣2️⃣ (@Okaytazoo) March 28, 2021
Sherman tallied a career-high 26 points against the Baylor Bears on March 2. During the season, Sherman scored 20 or more points five times.