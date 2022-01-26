Despite the scoring woes that the WVU men’s basketball team has dealt with this season, senior guard Taz Sherman has been a much needed constant for coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers on the offensive side of the floor.
Sherman’s 18.9 points per game are currently ranked second in the Big 12 conference, with plenty of ball left to play.
Though for Sherman, the accolades of an elite scoring season would not only put him in conversations with the Big 12's best scorers, but would set some historical precedent within the Mountaineers program.
If he maintains this current pace on offense, Sherman’s name would go alongside a list of some of the greatest statistical seasons the WVU basketball program has ever seen.
Just a tick below 19 points per game, the senior guard's scoring output this season would be the 25th highest in the history of WVU basketball.
In fact Sherman would be the first player to join this exclusive club in a decade. The most recent addition to the list came in 2012 when forward Kevin Jones put up 19.9 points per game for the 20th highest scoring average in West Virginia history.
With 322 total points on the season, Sherman has an uphill battle if he wants to join the all-time list of total scoring seasons. He currently needs 238 points to surpass the current holder of the 25th spot, guard Dale Blaney, who scored 560 total points in the 1986 season.
As the regular season winds down with just 13 games left, Sherman needs to average 18.3 points per game over that span to overtake Blaney’s spot on the single season list.
Sherman is also within reach of some career milestones as well. In 76 total games played on the collegiate level, spanning three seasons, he has collected 861 overall points.
He is 139 points shy of becoming WVU’s 55th 1,000 point scorer in men’s basketball history. To accomplish this, he needs to average just 10.7 points per game to close out the season.
As for the divisional scoring race, Sherman would be just the second WVU player to lead the Big 12 in scoring since the school joined the conference in 2012. He would also be the third WVU player to lead any conference in scoring in the last 30 years.
In the 2011-12 season, WVU’s final season in the Big East conference, forward Kevin Jones put together a historic season to lead the division with 19.9 points per game.
The next instance came two years later, WVU’s second season as a Big 12 school, when guard Juwan Staten put up 18.1 points per game to pace the league. Staten remains the only Mountaineer to lead the Big 12 conference in scoring.
Sherman is certainly within reach of adding his name to that list, though his work is cut out for him entering the latter half of the season.
The current Big 12 conference scoring leader, senior guard Ochai Agbaji of the Kansas Jayhawks, has a sizable lead over Sherman at 21.3 points per game.
Taz Sherman’s next opportunity to make ground in these scoring races will come on Wednesday, Jan. 26 when WVU hosts the Oklahoma Sooners at the Coliseum in Morgantown. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the contest will be broadcast on ESPN 2.