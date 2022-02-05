WVU guard Taz Sherman has been ruled out for the team's match against Texas Tech due to a concussion, the program's Athletic Department announced Saturday.
Sherman sustained a blow to the head late in the team's most recent game, a 81-77 loss to the Baylor Bears on Monday, Jan. 31. The senior had a career-high 29 points before going out in the final minutes.
Sherman has been the Mountaineers leading scorer this season, and ranks second in the Big 12 scoring race with 18.9 points per game.
With the Mountaineers continuing to struggle on the offensive end, the loss of Sherman will have significant repercussions. Forward Pauly Paulicap is expected to take Sherman's starting role for the match against the Red Raiders.
Tip off is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Coliseum, and the game will be televised via ESPN.